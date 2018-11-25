LKQ Co. (LKQ) Position Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,321 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $55,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in LKQ by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 7,663.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LKQ by 229.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 119.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other LKQ news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Varun Laroyia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/lkq-co-lkq-position-decreased-by-fil-ltd.html.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.