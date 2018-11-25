Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 99 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 99 ($1.29) in a report published on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 57.20 ($0.75) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In related news, insider Simon Henry bought 50,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($35,933.62). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,645.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

