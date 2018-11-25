Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Director Sells C$2,266,958.40 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Director Michael James Motz sold 37,520 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,266,958.40.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$61.00 on Friday. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$50.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.22.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

