Loop Capital Reiterates $16.00 Price Target for GameStop (GME)

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been assigned a $16.00 target price by analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GameStop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $20.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 51.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,249,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 93.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 816,080 shares during the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $9,871,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $9,591,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 46.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

