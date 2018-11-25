Loopring Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $565,736.00 worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00001055 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, OKEx and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00125075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00190148 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.08155915 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008980 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,955,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,984,491 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX, Bittrex, Tokenomy, IDEX, IDAX, CoinExchange, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

