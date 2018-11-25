Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 44,446 Shares of Lennar Co. (LEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,446 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Lennar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 92,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 273.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,450,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Lennar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

