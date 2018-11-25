LSV Asset Management Has $2.54 Million Position in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.87% of Gain Capital worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in Gain Capital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 806,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gain Capital by 1,767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 479,134 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCAP stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $317.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.05.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, insider Samantha Roady sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,197.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Schenk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,790.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

