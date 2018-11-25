LSV Asset Management Has $3.69 Million Stake in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Symantec were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYMC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 154.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 942,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 536.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

