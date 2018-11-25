LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) PT Set at €315.00 by Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MC. BNP Paribas set a €348.00 ($404.65) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale set a €340.00 ($395.35) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €340.00 ($395.35) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($389.53) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €321.47 ($373.81).

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($227.27) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($302.97).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.