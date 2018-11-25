LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) Receives €321.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €321.17 ($373.45).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley set a €325.00 ($377.91) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a €365.00 ($424.42) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. HSBC set a €340.00 ($395.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($227.27) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($302.97).

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

