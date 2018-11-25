LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 1,602,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.65 per share, for a total transaction of $153,274,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,396,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,088,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $85.60 and a one year high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

