Macquarie Lowers Nissan Motor (NSANY) to Neutral

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

NSANY stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.