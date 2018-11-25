MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.45 Million

Analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post $21.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $152.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $65.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $122.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.75 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in MacroGenics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,660,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,122,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,472,000 after acquiring an additional 465,948 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in MacroGenics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in MacroGenics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 596,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.28 million, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.49. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

