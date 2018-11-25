MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00004111 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex and HitBTC. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $73.77 million and $416,090.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00125904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00192701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.88 or 0.07814400 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008966 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

