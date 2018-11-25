Mallcoin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Mallcoin has a market cap of $617,002.00 and $34,268.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mallcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00126861 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00190422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.21 or 0.08300893 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,232,519 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mallcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mallcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.