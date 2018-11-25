Manchester United PLC (MANU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) to report $214.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.56 million and the highest is $240.64 million. Manchester United posted sales of $217.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full year sales of $749.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.64 million to $787.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $762.63 million, with estimates ranging from $719.51 million to $819.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $175.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Manchester United from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Manchester United to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 117.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter worth $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 34,225.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter worth $606,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 34,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.64 million, a PE ratio of 133.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

