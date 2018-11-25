Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $618,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $619,350.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $652,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $687,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $704,650.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $675,550.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $689,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $685,850.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $676,900.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $1,376,200.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $98.68 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $170.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

