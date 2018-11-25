Marriott International (MAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

