Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 114 ($1.49).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 99.85 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.70 ($1.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

