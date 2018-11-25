Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 4,401 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 61.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 39.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $173.32 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 4,401 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/martingale-asset-management-l-p-buys-4401-shares-of-cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl.html.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.