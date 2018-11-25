Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Navigators Group in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Navigators Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,699,000. CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Navigators Group in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navigators Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

Shares of Navigators Group stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.56. Navigators Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $374.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.96 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Navigators Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on NAVG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Navigators Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/martingale-asset-management-l-p-raises-holdings-in-navigators-group-inc-navg.html.

Navigators Group Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.