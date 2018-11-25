Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Lessened by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,736,000 after acquiring an additional 452,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,023,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,423,000 after acquiring an additional 693,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,709,000 after acquiring an additional 269,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,957,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $881,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.82.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $140.61 and a 1 year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

