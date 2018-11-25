Match Group Inc (MTCH) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 196.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/match-group-inc-mtch-position-lifted-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.