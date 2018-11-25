MediBloc (MED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.12 Million

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.02908700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.04690177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00758115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.01433158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00117717 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.01748082 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00499684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MediBloc Token Profile

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

