Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $32.08 Million Stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,077 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 5.40% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $17,914,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

