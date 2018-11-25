Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Reduced by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

