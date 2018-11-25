Metro (MRU) PT Raised to C$47.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.29.

Shares of MRU opened at C$44.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. Metro has a one year low of C$38.32 and a one year high of C$45.83.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.16506557113573 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

