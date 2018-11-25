MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,809,284 shares during the period. MFA Finl Inc/SH comprises about 1.9% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.00% of MFA Finl Inc/SH worth $99,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 26.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,918,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 59.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,870,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,789,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,363,000 after purchasing an additional 591,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFA. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

MFA stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.38.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 80.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

In other MFA Finl Inc/SH news, Director Robin Josephs bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $766,736.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

