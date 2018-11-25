Micron Technology (MU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Micron's top line is being negatively impacted by the falling demand for semiconductor chips. The U.S.-China trade war is keeping the company under pressure, as most of the demand for its products came from China. Moreover, expected decline in contract pricing for NAND does not bode well for Micron. Moreover, CPU shortages in the client compute market and inventory adjustments with some customers are near-term headwinds. Increasing competition in the industry also remains a concern for the company. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period. However, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing its capabilities through acquisitions, which are likely to boost its top line in the long run. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

