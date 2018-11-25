Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $111,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 56.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $58,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $324,415,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,180,531 shares of company stock valued at $973,815,091. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/mitchell-capital-management-co-has-1-49-million-holdings-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.