Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $96.34 Million Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,003,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,306 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $96,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $94.04 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $84.47 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $104.00 target price on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-has-96-34-million-position-in-first-republic-bank-frc.html.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.