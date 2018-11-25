Mizuho Bank Ltd. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,820,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.1% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,393,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,267,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,816,000 after buying an additional 611,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,984,000 after buying an additional 232,674 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 6,740,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,860,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,200,000 after buying an additional 237,293 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $242.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.42 and a 12 month high of $270.67.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also: How mutual funds make money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.