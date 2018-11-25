MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $97.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/mml-investors-services-llc-has-1-51-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-kld-400-social-etf-dsi.html.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.