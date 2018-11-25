MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.69 Million Position in 3M Co (MMM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus decreased their target price on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $196.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

