MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $7,285,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114,459 shares in the company, valued at $16,254,322.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $98.34 and a twelve month high of $151.42.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

