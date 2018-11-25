Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Receives $63.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.40.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,035,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,259,000 after purchasing an additional 346,276 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,989,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $2,669,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 110,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

