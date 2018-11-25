Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Insider Purchases £270,000 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) insider Peter Turner bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($352,802.82).

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.57) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 366.80 ($4.79).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGAM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 379.44 ($4.96).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/morgan-advanced-materials-plc-mgam-insider-purchases-270000-in-stock.html.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fiber, board, paper, brick, and monolithic products; crucibles for metals processing; electrical carbon and graphite products; seals and bearings; ceramic cores for investment casting; structural ceramics; and ballistic protection products, as well as braze alloys.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.