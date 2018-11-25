Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Mosaic by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 105,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 123.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Mosaic by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mosaic by 9.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/mosaic-co-mos-shares-bought-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.