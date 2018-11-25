Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Bought by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,224,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,250 shares during the period. Mylan makes up approximately 7.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 1.40% of Mylan worth $264,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 9.5% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mylan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Mylan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mylan from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Mylan’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

