Nabors Industries (NBR) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.05. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 6733788 shares.

NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $779.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.72%.

In other news, Director John Yearwood purchased 197,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Kotts purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,933.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,330,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,829,000 after buying an additional 3,443,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,147,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,869,000 after buying an additional 246,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,153,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,261,000 after buying an additional 549,820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,791,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,046,000 after buying an additional 970,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 6,106,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 1,261,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

