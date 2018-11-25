Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Invests $24.85 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 245,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,423,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $101.31 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

