Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 82,051 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,051 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $51,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 11.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in GDS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in GDS by 44.3% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 45.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.76 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

