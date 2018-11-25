Nanometrics (NANO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Nanometrics stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $747.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Nanometrics news, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 2,305 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $103,217.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nanometrics by 12,967.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nanometrics in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

