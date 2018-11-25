National Grid (NGG) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about National Grid (NYSE:NGG) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Grid earned a daily sentiment score of 0.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NGG opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.22. National Grid has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

