Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

In other Neos Therapeutics news, Director Alan L. Heller acquired 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 831,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 479,555 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 165,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 193,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 41.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 125,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,679. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.46% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

