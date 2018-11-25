Newbium Market Cap Hits $249,119.00 (NEWB)

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Newbium has a total market capitalization of $249,119.00 and $0.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newbium has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newbium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00125561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00190180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.20 or 0.08081633 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009217 BTC.

About Newbium

Newbium launched on March 30th, 2016. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Newbium is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium. The official website for Newbium is coins.newbium.com. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newbium Token Trading

Newbium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newbium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newbium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newbium using one of the exchanges listed above.

