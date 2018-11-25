NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NXRT opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $830.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 207,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $6,863,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 241.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

