NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,765,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,161,880,000 after purchasing an additional 692,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after purchasing an additional 455,401 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 377,322 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,352,000 after purchasing an additional 329,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 652,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 316,174 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $836,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 19,731 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $3,553,553.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $177.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $145.10 and a 12-month high of $183.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

