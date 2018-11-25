Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Nielsen worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.10 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

