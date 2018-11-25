Nike Inc (NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 2nd

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the footwear maker on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Nike has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Nike has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nike to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $71.49 on Friday. Nike has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Macquarie set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

In related news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nike stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

